UFC 226 Preliminary Viewership Averages 668,000

Viewership numbers for the UFC 226 prelims have been revealed.

The FOX Sports 1 preliminary broadcast drew an average of 668,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 800,000 viewers for the featured middleweight clash between Paulo Costa and Uriah Hall. The event also took in 15,685 viewers from FOX Sports Go and FOX now. This card was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many were expecting a decent number for the prelims due to how stacked UFC 226 was. In the main event, Daniel Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic to capture the heavyweight title. Cormier is now the first fighter to hold the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. The co-main event saw Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou engage in a snoozer. Lewis won the bout via unanimous decision.

Also on the main card was a welterweight battle between Paul Felder and Mike Perry. Blood was certainly shed in this bout as both men got in their shots. In the end, Perry earned the decision victory.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis returned to form when he submitted Michael Chiesa in the second round of their bout. Khalil Rountree knocked out former Glory light heavyweight champion Gokhan Saki in the opening frame to get the main card started.

Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, and more.

