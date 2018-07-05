UFC 226 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (July 5)

Saddle up for the UFC 226 pre-fight press conference.

Later today (July 5), UFC president Dana White along with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier will attend a presser inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The live stream is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega were supposed to attend as well, but Holloway was forced pull out of UFC 226 with concussion-like symptoms. It’ll be interesting to see if new co-main eventers Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will attend.

UPDATE: The UFC has confirmed that Ngannou and Lewis will indeed attend the presser.

UFC 226 will take place this Saturday night (July 7). The event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Miocic vs. Cormier will serve as the main event. With Holloway out, Ortega will no longer compete on the UFC 226 card. Instead, Ngannou vs. Lewis has been promoted to the co-main event. Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry has been bumped up to the main card.

Along with those three fights are two bouts that may not go the distance. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will go one-on-one with Michael Chiesa. Also, former Glory kickboxing light heavyweight title holder Gokhan Saki makes his second trip to the Octagon when he meets Khalil Rountree.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 226. Be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and other post-fight tidbits.