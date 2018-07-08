UFC 226 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic Top Everyone

UFC 226 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 226 took place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic ($40,000) vs. Daniel Cormier ($40,000) for the heavyweight title headlined this show while Derrick Lewis ($10,000) vs. Francis Ngannou ($5,000) in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout main card was Paul Felder ($10,000) vs. Mike Perry ($5,000) in a welterweight bout, Michael Chiesa ($10,000) vs. Anthony Pettis ($15,000) in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree ($5,000) vs. Gokhan Saki ($3,500) in a light heavyweight bout.

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this event.

The full Reebok payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Daniel Cormier: $40,000 def. Stipe Miocic: $40,000

Derrick Lewis: $10,000 def. Francis Ngannou: $5,000

Mike Perry: $5,000 def. Paul Felder: $10,000

Anthony Pettis: $15,000 def. Michael Chiesa: $10,000

Khalil Rountree: $5,000 def. Gokhan Saki: $3,500

Paulo Costa: $3,500 def. Uriah Hall: $10,000

Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Rob Font: $5,000

Drakkar Klose: $4,000 def. Lando Vannata: $4,000

Curtis Millender: $3,500 def. Max Griffin: $4,000

Dan Hooker: $5,000 def. Gilbert Burns: $5,000

Emily Whitmire: $3,500 def. Jamie Moyle: $3,500