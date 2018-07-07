UFC 226 Results: Miocic vs. Cormier

Jose Munoz
Stipe Miocic Daniel Cormier
Image via UFC 226 Weigh-ins

UFC 226 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. July 7, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title in the main event against 205-pound champ Daniel Cormier. Cormier looks to make history with a potential win and becoming the second fighter in UFC history to hold two titles in separate weight classes at the same time.

The co-main event will see another massive heavyweight bout. This one being between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, who have been teased for a potential fight for the past several months.

Stick with MMA News throughout the night for our live UFC 226 coverage below, and also follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

  • Heavyweight: (C) Stipe Miocic vs. (C-LHW) Daniel Cormier
  • Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Welterweight: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry
  • Catchweight (157.5 pounds): Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Light heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary Card:

  • Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa
  • Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font
  • Lightweight: Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

  • Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Women’s strawweight: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC 226 begins at 7 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**

