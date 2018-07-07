UFC 226 Salaries: Stipe Miocic Leads The Way With $750K

UFC 226 hasn’t even begun and the salaries have already been revealed.

Tonight (July 7), UFC 226 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. MMAJunkie.com was able to obtain the UFC 226 salaries and the list reveals that Miocic has a base pay of $750,000, while Cormier will walk away $500,000 richer.

Co-headliners Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will also make bank. Ngannou receives $100,000 and will get an additional $100,000 if he emerges victorious. As for Lewis, he gets $130,000 to show up and an additional $130,000 if he wins.

Anthony Pettis will be getting a nice payday thanks to his status as a former UFC lightweight champion. “Showtime” nabs $135,000 to show and another $135,000 check if he wins. Michael Chiesa has a base pay of $48,000 and doubles it if he wins, but forfeits 30 percent of his purse due to missing weight.

Check out the rest of the UFC 226 salaries below:

Stipe Miocic: $750,000 (no win bonus)

Daniel Cormier: $500,000 (no win bonus)

Francis Ngannou: $100,000 to show ($100,000 to win)

Derrick Lewis: $130,000 to show ($130,000 to win)

Michael Chiesa: $48,000 to show ($48,000 to win)*

Anthony Pettis: $135,000 to show ($135,000 to win)

Gokhan Saki: $85,000 to show ($55,000 to win)

Khalil Rountree: $19,000 to show ($19,000 to win)

Uriah Hall: $48,000 to show ($48,000 to win)

Paulo Costa: $55,000 to show ($55,000 to win)

Paul Felder: $46,000 to show ($46,000 to win)

Mike Perry: $40,000 to show ($40,000 to win)

Raphael Assuncao: $70,000 to show ($60,000 to win)

Rob Font: $33,000 to show ($33,000 to win)

Curtis Millender: $15,000 to show ($15,000 to win)

Max Griffin: $20,000 to show ($20,000 to win)

Daniel Hooker: $30,000 to show ($30,000 to win)

Gilbert Burns: $31,000 to show ($31,000 to win)

Lando Vannata: $25,000 to show ($25,000 to win)

Drakkar Klose: $22,000 to show ($22,000 to win)

Jamie Moyle: $12,000 to show ($12,000 to win)

Emily Whitmire: $10,000 to show ($10,000 to win)

*- Michael Chiesa forfeits 30 percent of his purse for failing to make weight