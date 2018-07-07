UFC 226 Video Highlights: Anthony Pettis Taps Out Michael Chiesa

The finishes continued in the second fight on the pay-per-view at UFC 226 on Saturday night, as Anthony Pettis dusted off his “Showtime” style of ending a fight.

There's some serious bad blood in this one ..#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/A4eg5eiZkI — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Following Khalil Rountree’s KO of Gokhan Saki in the PPV opener, “Showtime” Pettis managed to score a beautiful submission victory over submission-specialist Michael Chiesa in a featured 155-pound bout.

After an exciting first round that saw a lot of entertaining back-and-forth action, Pettis stunned Chiesa with a big shot in the second round. He dove in a guillotine choke for the submission finish attempt, however Chiesa survived. It was moments later that Pettis caught Chiesa in a triangle and grabbed onto the arm as Chiesa was forced to tap out.

PETTIS TAPS CHIESA! PETTIS TAPS CHIESA! We are off to one CRAZY start at #UFC226! pic.twitter.com/yKddRo8FjS — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

For complete UFC 226 results from Saturday night, click here.

What did you think of the Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa fight at UFC 226? Sound off in the Comments section below.