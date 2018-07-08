UFC 226 Video Highlights: Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic In First Round

At UFC 226 on Saturday night, history was made by Daniel Cormier.

D.C. joined Conor McGregor as the second man in history to hold two World Championships in two weight classes at the same time, as he knocked out Stipe Miocic at 4:33 of the first round to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

With the win, Cormier becomes the latest “Champ-Champ,” as he now owns the UFC Heavyweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Championships right now.

D.C. scored a big knockout over Miocic to the surprise of many, as he pulled off the upset in the main event of UFC 226 on Saturday night.

Check out video highlights of the Cormier-Miocic fight below. For complete UFC 226 results from Saturday night, click here.

They're exchanging in round 1! Miocic and Cormier eating each other's shots! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/jc0iqemDzC — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

What did you think of the D.C.-Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 226? Sound off in the Comments section below!