UFC 226 Video Highlights: Derrick Lewis Defeats Francis Ngannou In Dud

Well, the hype failed to deliver for Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis on Saturday night.

In what was moved up to the co-main event when the UFC Featherweight Championship bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega fell out due to Holloway being pulled from the card due to concussion symptoms, Ngannou and Lewis was expected to be a barn-burner.

Let’s just say the fight didn’t live up to those expectations.

In a bout that was horribly received by the fans inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, and subsequently slammed by Joe Rogan, Dominick Cruz and Jon Anik on commentary throughout the duration of the fight, “The Black Beast” managed to secure a three-round decision victory over the former number one ranked UFC heavyweight contender.

Lewis earned a victory over Ngannou with scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. Check out video highlights of the Lewis-Ngannou fight below. For complete UFC 226 results from Saturday night, click here.

Probability of someone going to sleep? Very high. Very, very high. About as high as it can possibly get. @Francis_Ngannou and @TheBeast_UFC settle the score NOW on PPV! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/jumjE6G5k7 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Did we reinforce the cage before this fight? 🤔#UFC226 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Everyone in this arena's life just flashed in front of their eyes ..#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/GKjSLhsCvN — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

What did you think of the Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis fight at UFC 226? Sound off in the Comments section below.