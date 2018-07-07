UFC 226 Video Highlights: Mike Perry Beats Paul Felder In A Thriller

Although they were the first fight on the pay-per-view card to not end by finish, Mike Perry and Paul Felder delivered 15 minutes of non-stop action.

“Platinum” Perry managed to secure a split decision victory over Paul Felder after three hard-fought rounds, in a fight that saw Felder reportedly suffer a broken arm.

The fight saw a lot of big shots land from both guys, a lot of blood and in the end, a big victory for the Orlando, Florida native in Mike Perry.

Check out video highlights of the Mike Perry vs. Paul Felder fight from UFC 226 below. For complete results from UFC 226, click here.

What did you think of the Mike Perry vs. Paul Felder fight? What about the decision? Sound off below!