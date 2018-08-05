UFC 227 Bonuses, Attendance, & Live Gate Revealed

The UFC 227 bonuses, attendance, and live gate have been released.

Last night (Aug. 4), UFC 227 took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Headlining the card was a bantamweight title rematch between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. In the end, it was Dillashaw who scored a first-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw Demetrious Johnson’s record-breaking run at flyweight come to an end. While some were counting out Henry Cejudo due to his TKO loss to “Mighty Mouse” in their first encounter, Cejudo proved he’s a much improved fighter. He earned a split decision victory after five solid rounds of action.

UFC 227 Bonuses

Two “Performance of the Night” bonuses were given and there was no doubt that Dillashaw would become $50,000 richer. This is Dillashaw’s eighth public bonus, fifth for “Performance of the Night.” Joining him is Renato Moicano, who brings in his second bonus, first for “Performance of the Night.”

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Johnson vs. Cejudo (see highlights here). This was truly a battle between two of the very best flyweights. Many media members and fans scored the bout 2-2 going into the final round. By the time the fight was over, many were split on who deserved the win. Either way, both men certainly deserved the “Fight of the Night” bonus.

UFC 227 Attendance & Live Gate

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a sold out crowd of 17,800. The live gate was $2.9 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 227. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the choice of bonus winners for UFC 227?