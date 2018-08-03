UFC 227 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Aug. 3)

The UFC 227 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Aug. 4), UFC 227 takes place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will go one-on-one with Cody Garbrandt in a rematch from their Nov. 2017 encounter. Dillashaw tipped the scales earlier today at 135 pounds, while Garbrandt clocked in at 134.75 pounds. Both men will face off for the cameras and fans.

There is no love lost between Dillashaw and Garbrandt. The two have had a nasty feud since Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male. Time will tell if Dillashaw can make lightning strike twice to successfully defend his title.

What to Watch Out For in UFC 227 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Flyweight co-headliners Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo will also be in attendance. The champion weighed in at 125 pounds, while Cejudo tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds. Unlike the headliners, these two do not have bad blood and are just looking to best the other for gold. Johnson defeated Cejudo in under three minute in their first encounter. Cejudo has made some noticeable improvements since that fight.

Another bout that is sure to provide some fireworks is the featherweight clash between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano. We’ve also got staredowns between Polyana Viana and JJ Aldrich, as well as Thiago Santos and Kevin Holland.

The live stream of the UFC 227 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

When the UFC 227 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.