UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC 227 show.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo a flyweight title rematch will serve as the co-main event.

When Garbrandt won the bantamweight title at UFC 207, it set up a rivalry fight for one of the hottest feuds in MMA over the past couple of years. The two fighters had been jawing at each other publicly since Dillashaw left Alpha Male.



They both coached the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter in order to build interest in their title fight at UFC 213 in 2016. However, that bout never took place due to the fact that an injury forced Garbrandt out of the bout.



If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.

The Card

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



UFC Bantamweight Championship: TJ Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt



UFC Flyweight Championship: Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano



Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich

Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)



Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns



Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson



Female Bantamweight: Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana



Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez



Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang



Strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Welli



Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren

