UFC 227 Media Conference Call Live Stream Tonight (July 31)

The UFC 227 Media Conference Call is set to begin tonight (July 31).

This Saturday night (Aug. 4), UFC 227 (see preview here) will go down inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw goes one-on-one with Cody Garbrandt in a title rematch. The co-main event will also see a championship rematch as Demetrious Johnson puts his featherweight gold on the line against Henry Cejudo a second time.

UFC 227 Media Conference Call Live Stream

The main event fighters and co-headliners will participate in the call. The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the stream above.

UFC 227 will also feature a featherweight match-up between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano. The card is also set to feature a strawweight clash between Polyana Viana and JJ Aldrich. The main card will open up with a middleweight bout between Thiago Santos and Kevin Holland.

The preliminary action certainly can’t be ignored. Pedro Munhoz will go one-on-one with Brett Johns on the FX portion of the undercard. Former UFC women’s bantamweight contender Bethe Correia will also be in action as she’s set to go one-on-one with Irene Aldana. The featured bout on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims will see Jose “Shorty” Torres clash with Alex Perez.

Stick with MMA News this weekend for live coverage of UFC 227. You can expect live results, highlights and post-fight tidbits. We’ve got you covered from the prelims all the way to the main card. You can also expect us to roll out staff predictions ahead of the event and we want to hear your predictions as well.