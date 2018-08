UFC 227 Medical Suspensions: Garbrandt Out For up to 180 Days

The UFC 227 medical suspensions have rolled out.

UFC 227 took place this past Saturday night (Aug. 4). The event was held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The main card aired live on pay-per-view (see results here).

In the main event, T.J. Dillashaw successfully retained his UFC bantamweight title against Cody Garbrandt via first-round TKO. It appears Dillashaw walked out of the bout unscathed as he has only received a seven-day mandatory rest. It’s a different story for Garbrandt, however as he is suspended for 180 days pending clearance from a physician for a possible right hand fracture. Even if he is cleared, he’ll have to sit for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Sixty-day suspensions were handed to Kevin Holland, Alex Perez, and Wuliji Buren for lacerations. They can all be cleared beforehand, but Buren must sit for 45 days as he was knocked out in his bout against Marlon Vera.

UFC 227 Medical Suspensions

Check out the rest of the UFC 227 medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

T.J. Dillashaw: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Cody Garbrandt: suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for possible fracture to right hand; suspended at minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO.

Henry Cejudo: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Demetrious Johnson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Renato Moicano: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Cub Swanson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

J.J. Aldrich: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Polyana Viana: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Thiago Santos: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Kevin Holland: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to left eyelid; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Pedro Munhoz: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Brett Johns: suspended indefinitely or until cleared for facial injury, possible orbital fracture; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ricky Simon: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Montel Jackson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ricardo Ramos: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Kyung Ho Kang: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Matt Sayles: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Sheymon Moraes: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Alex Perez: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to left eyebrow; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jose Torres: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO; also given mandatory seven-day suspension; also given mandatory seven-day suspension.

Weili Zhang: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Danielle Taylor: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Marlon Vera: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Wuliji Buren: suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician, for laceration to top of scalp; suspended at minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO, and also given mandatory seven-day suspension.