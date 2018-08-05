UFC 227 Reebok Fighter Payouts: TJ Dillashaw & Henry Cejudo Make Bank

UFC 227 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event was headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw ($40,000) against Cody Garbrandt ($30,000) in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo ($30,000) in a flyweight title rematch served as the co-main event. Johnson earned $40,000 despite the fact that he fell to Cejudo by split decision and losing the UFC flyweight title in the process.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Thiago Santos ($10,000) vs. Kevin Holland ($3,500) middleweight bout, Polyana Viana ($3,500) vs. JJ Aldrich ($4,000) in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson ($20,000) vs. Renato Moicano ($5,000) in a featherweight bout.

Pedro Munhoz ($5,000) vs. Brett Johns ($4,000) in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.

The full UFC 227 payouts include the following courtesy of MMAJunkie:

T.J. Dillashaw: $40,000 def. Cody Garbrandt: $30,000



Henry Cejudo: $30,000 def. Demetrious Johnson: $40,000



Renato Moicano: $5,000 def. Cub Swanson: $20,000



J.J. Aldrich: $4,000 def. Polyana Viana: $3,500



Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Kevin Holland: $3,500



Pedro Munhoz: $5,000 def. Brett Johns: $4,000



Ricky Simon: $3,500 def. Montel Jackson: $3,500



Ricardo Ramos: $3,500 def. Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000



Sheymon Moraes: $3,500 def. Matt Sayles: $3,500



Alex Perez: $3,500 def. Jose Torres: $3,500



Weili Zhang: $3,500 def. Danielle Taylor: $4,000



Marlon Vera: $5,000 def. Wuliji Buren: $3,500