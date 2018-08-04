UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt II

Tonight (Sat. August 4, 2018) the UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will defend his title against longtime rival Cody Garbrandt.

Los Angeles’ co-featured bout will be a flyweight title defense between Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson against Henry Cejudo. Also, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson returns to the Octagon against Renato Moicano.

Main Card:

Bantamweight: (C) TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt

Flyweight: (C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano

Women's strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich

Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson

Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez

Women's strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Weili

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren

