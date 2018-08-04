UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt II

Tonight (Sat. August 4, 2018) the UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will defend his title against longtime rival Cody Garbrandt.
Los Angeles’ co-featured bout will be a flyweight title defense between Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson against Henry Cejudo. Also, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson returns to the Octagon against Renato Moicano.
Check out MMA News' full coverage of UFC 227 here below!
Main Card:
- Bantamweight: (C) TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Flyweight: (C) Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo
- Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano
- Women’s strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich
- Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary Card:
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns
- Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson
- Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Featherweight: Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes
UFC Fight Pass Prelims:
- Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez
- Women’s strawweight: Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Weili
- Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC 227 starts at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**