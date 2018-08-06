UFC 227 Salaries: Demetrious Johnson & TJ Dillashaw Lead Pack

The California State Athletic Commission has released the UFC 227 salaries.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



This event was headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title rematch served as the co-main event.



Johnson earned $380,000 despite the fact that he fell to Cejudo by split decision while Cejudo pulled in a guaranteed $100,000. Dillashaw pulled in a guaranteed $350,000 for the bout that saw him win by first round KO while Garbrandt made a guaranteed $200,000.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout. Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.

Here are the full UFC 227 salaries, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

T.J. Dillashaw: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Cody Garbrandt: $200,000



Henry Cejudo: $100,000 (no win bonus) def. Demetrious Johnson: $380,000



Renato Moicano: $52,000 ($26,000 win bonus) def. Cub Swanson: $90,000



J.J. Aldrich: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Polyana Viana: $12,000



Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Holland: $13,000

Pedro Munhoz: $84,000 (includes $42,000 win bonus) def. Brett Johns: $22,000



Ricky Simon: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Montel Jackson: $10,000



Ricardo Ramos: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Kyung Ho Kang: $16,000



Sheymon Moraes: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Matt Sayles: $10,000



Alex Perez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jose Torres: $14,000



Weili Zhang: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Danielle Taylor: $20,000



Marlon Vera: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) def. Wuliji Buren: $10,000