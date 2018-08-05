UFC 227 Video Highlights: Cejudo Beats Mighty Mouse To Win Flyweight Title

In one of the best UFC Flyweight Championship bouts of all-time, Henry Cejudo finally ended the legendary reign of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Cejudo defeated Johnson in a rematch for the UFC 125-pound title in the co-main event of UFC 227 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

The former Olympic gold medalist earned the nod from the judges in a closely contested five-round battle that saw Cejudo arguably edge out the longtime champion in the second, fourth and fifth rounds to become the brand new UFC Flyweight Champion.

The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 after five rounds, giving Cejudo the slight edge on a split decision ruling.

Check out Mighty Mouse vs. Cejudo 2 video highlights below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.

Cejudo gets the champ down for a moment, but DJ rolls out of it and gets back to his feet! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/oGaQc6FMjz — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018

Cejudo lands the knee, DJ lands the big right hand … what a fight!#UFC227 pic.twitter.com/iXkzBPjCjR — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018

