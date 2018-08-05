UFC 227 Video Highlights: Dillashaw KOs Garbrandt Again To Retain Bantamweight Title

He did it again.

UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw improved on his first performance against former Alpha Male teammate Cody “No Love” Garbrandt in their rematch on Saturday night at UFC 227, knocking out the former champion in the first round this time around.

Dillashaw stopped Garbrandt again, rocking him with a big hook before leaping in to finish him with vicious ground and pound until referee Herb Dean jumped in and called off the fight.

The finish came at the 4:17 mark of the very first round.

