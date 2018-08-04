UFC 227 Video Highlights: Marlon Vera Stops Wuliji Buren With Vicious Liver Shot

By
Matt Boone
-
0
Marlon Vera Stops Wuliji Buren
Photo Credit: UFC.com

Marlon “Chito” Vera made a statement this weekend.

At UFC 227 on Saturday night, Vera made his successful Octagon return with a vicious body shot knockout of Wuliji Buren. The stoppage came at the 4:53 mark of the second frame.

Featured below are some video highlights of the Vera-Buren fight, which kicked off the Early Prelims at the UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt event at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

