UFC 227 Video Highlights: Munhoz Tops Johns In Action Packed Featured Prelim

They saved the best for last.

The Featured Bout on the FX preliminary card at UFC 227 on Saturday night saw an action-packed three round battle for the fans inside the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California to enjoy.

UFC Bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Brett Johns went to war inside the Octagon for fifteen straight minutes, with the judges calling the fight in favor of Munhoz on scores of 30-26, 29-28 and 29-27.

Check out video highlights from the Munhoz-Johns fight from Saturday night below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.

