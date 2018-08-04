UFC 227 Video Highlights: Perez Scores Huge KO Over Torres In Prelim Thriller

The Featured Bout on the UFC 227 Early Prelim card on UFC Fight Pass lived up to its’ billing.

UFC Flyweight contenders Alex Perez and Jose Torres put on an action-packed one-round fight in the final bout on the Early Prelims at UFC 227 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday evening.

In an absolute war that lasted just over three minutes, Perez finished off “Shorty” Torres, improving to 3-0 inside the Octagon with a devastating knockout victory. The stoppage came at the 3:36 mark of the opening frame.

Check out video highlights, including the exciting finish of the Perez-Torres fight below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.

Perez landed 104 strikes – ONE HUNDRED AND FOUR – in ONE round! #UFC227 https://t.co/2YPAAUcmTy — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 4, 2018

