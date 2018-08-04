UFC 227 Video Highlights: Ramos Pulls Off Split Decision Over Ho Kang

In the second FX preliminary bout of the evening at UFC 227 on Saturday night, Ricardo Ramos picked up a big win inside the Octagon.

Ramos managed to score a split decision victory over Kyung Ho Kang after three rounds of action inside a packed STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Check out video highlights from the Ramos vs. Ho Kang fight from Saturday night below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.

What are your thoughts on the Ramos / Ho Kang bout from the UFC 227?