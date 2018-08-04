UFC 227 Video Highlights: Renato Moicano Submits Cub Swanson In First Round

Renato Moicano picked up a very impressive win over a veteran UFC star this weekend.

Moicano, who is touted as the guy to Brian Ortega his best fight inside the Octagon to date, met with Cub Swanson in the fight positioned third-from-the-top on the pay-per-view card at the UFC 227 event at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

The fight didn’t last long, as Moicano ended up on Swanson’s back, sinking in a rear-naked choke for the submission victory in the very first round. The finish came at the 4:15 mark.

Check out Moicano-Swanson video highlights below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.

What did you think of the Moicano-Swanson UFC 227 PPV bout on Saturday night? Sound off in the Comments section below.