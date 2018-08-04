UFC 227 Video Highlights: Ricky Simon Bests Montel Jackson In Prelim Bout

In the co-main event on the preliminary card at UFC 227 on Saturday night, Ricky Simon picked up a big victory.
Simon bested Montel Jackson in a Bantamweight bout that aired second-to-last on the FX prelim portion of the big event at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.
The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 unanimously in favor of Ricky Simon after three rounds.
Check out video highlights from the Simon vs. Jackson fight from Saturday night below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.
Straight left connects for @Montello135!
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Simon with the BIG take down and then gets to mount!
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
30-27 x2, 29-28 for @RickySimonUFC!
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
