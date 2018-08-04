UFC 227 Video Highlights: Sheymon Moraes Earns Decision Nod Over Matt Sayles

By
Matt Boone
-
0
Sheymon Moraes Defeats Matt Sayles
Photo Credit: UFC.com

Sheymon Moraes picked up another victory this weekend.

Moraes defeated Matt Sayles in the opening bout on the FX portion of the preliminary card for Saturday night’s UFC 227 pay-per-view at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Sheymon Moraes picked up the win over Sayles via unanimous decision with scores of 29-28 across the board after three hard-fought rounds.

Check out video highlights from the Moraes-Sayles fight below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.

What are your thoughts on the Sayles-Moraes bout from the UFC 227? Comment below!

