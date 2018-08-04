UFC 227 Video Highlights: Thiago Santos Beats Kevin Holland In PPV Opener

In the pay-per-view opener at UFC 227 on Saturday night, Thiago Santos earned another big victory inside the Octagon.
Santos defeated Octagon newcomer Kevin Holland in a three-round battle that saw some savage ground and pound from the UFC veteran contender, as well as some near-submissions.
In the end, Santos won by way of a unanimous decision with scores of 29-27, 29-27 and 29-26 after three rounds.
Check out Santos-Holland video highlights below. For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results, click here.
Santos is looking to finish this fight!#UFC227 pic.twitter.com/rxiO9tpSDd
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Much respect.#UFC227 pic.twitter.com/p7OI1kXLHI
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Holland lands and stuns Santos! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/GCv5l3h19g
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Unanimous.#UFC227 @TMarretaMMA pic.twitter.com/CylH9cn1h7
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
What did you think of the Santos-Holland UFC 227 PPV opener on Saturday night? Sound off in the Comments section below.