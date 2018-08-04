UFC 227 Video Highlights: Zhang Out-Points Taylor In Exciting Octagon Debut

Weili Zhang made an excellent debut inside the Octagon on Saturday night.

In her first fight in the UFC, the Chinese Strawweight prospect defeated Danielle Taylor in what turned out to be a very entertaining three-round stand up battle. The fight had many moments, with each fighter landing good combinations that hurt their opponent.

When all was said and done, Zhang improved to 17-1 with her seventeeth-straight professional MMA victory, by earning a unanimous decision over Taylor with scores of 29-29 across the board.

For complete UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 results from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, click here.

China's Weili Zhang gets the W in her Octagon debut! #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/QaEjdZw9hV — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 4, 2018

What are your thoughts on the Taylor-Zhang fight from the UFC 227 Early Prelims? Sound off below!