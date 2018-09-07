Nicco Montano’s Team Releases Statement On UFC 228 Fight Cancellation

This morning (Fri. September 7, 2018) it was announced that UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano was hospitalized while cutting weight.

Her scheduled defense against Valentina Shevchenko tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas at UFC 228 has been called off. The UFC made the announcement Friday morning. Montano was transported to a nearby Dallas hospital prior to morning weigh-ins.

Steve Hanna, Montano’s training partner, gave this statement to MMA Fighting on the matter, revealing the hospitalization was kidney related:

“She will be fine in a few days. The UFC medical team was called in to evaluate her this morning during the process of her weight cut.

“They determined that she had to cease cutting weight and be transported to and treated at the local hospital for issues regarding her kidney function.”

Montano became the first-ever UFC women’s flyweight champion in December. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale (TUF 26) for the honor. Prior to the UFC, Montano fought at 135 pounds.

Upon getting the call to fight in the UFC, she made the 125-pound weight class in the TUF house three times and again at the finale.

