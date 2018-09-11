UFC 228 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 228, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight headlined this show. Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout served as the co-main event. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight was supposed to be the co-main event but that fight got nixed after Montaño was hospitalized.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson in a bantamweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Cody Staman, Frank Camacho, Irene Aldana, and Roberto Sanchez being suspended indefinitely or until cleared by a doctor. Other notable suspensions including Till, who lost by second-round submission, being out of action until October 9th.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Cody Stamann: Suspended indefinitely or until cleared by doctor

Frank Camacho: Suspended indefinitely or until cleared by doctor

Irene Aldana: Suspended indefinitely or until cleared by doctor

Roberto Sanchez: Suspended indefinitely or until cleared by doctor

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Suspended until Nov. 8

Niko Price: Suspended until Nov. 8

Alex White: Suspended until Oct. 24

Lucie Pudilova: Suspended until Oct. 24

Jarred Brooks: Suspended until Oct. 24

Darren Till: Suspended until Oct. 9

Carla Esparza: Suspended until Oct. 9

Charles Byrd: Suspended until Oct. 9

Diego Sanchez: Suspended until Oct. 9

Craig White: Suspended until Oct. 9

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.