UFC 228 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Tyron Woodley Tops Everyone

UFC 228 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Tyron Woodley ($40,000) vs. Darren Till ($30,000) in a welterweight title fight headlined this show. Jéssica Andrade ($10,000) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz ($5,000) in a women’s strawweight bout served as the co-main event. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight was supposed to be the co-main event but that fight got nixed after Montaño was hospitalized.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Zabit Magomedsharipov ($4,000) vs. Brandon Davis ($4,000) in a featherweight bout, Jimmie Rivera ($5,000) vs. John Dodson ($10,000) in a bantamweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan ($4,000) vs. Niko Price ($5,000) in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza ($5,000) vs. Tatiana Suarez ($4,000) in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Tyron Woodley: $40,000 def. Darren Till: $30,000



Jessica Andrade: $10,000 def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000



Zabit Magomedsharipov: $4,000 def. Brandon Davis: $4,000



Jimmie Rivera: $5,000 def. John Dodson: $10,000



Abdul Razak Alhassan: $4,000 def. Niko Price: $5,000



Tatiana Suarez: $4,000 def. Carla Esparza: $5,000



Aljamain Sterling: $10,000 def. Cody Stamann: $4,000



Geoff Neal: $3,500 def. Frank Camacho: $4,000



Darren Stewart: $5,000 def. Charles Byrd: $3,500



Diego Sanchez: $20,000 def. Craig White: $3,500



Jim Miller: $20,000 def. Alex White: $5,000



Irene Aldana: $4,000 def. Lucie Pudilova: $4,000



Jarred Brooks: $4,000 def. Roberto Sanchez: $3,500