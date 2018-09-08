UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till

Tonight (Sat. September 8, 2018) the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) will go down live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card is main evented by a welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till.

Initially, Nicco Montano was scheduled to defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event. Unfortunately, Montano was hospitalized during her weight cut and was forced off the card. She was subsequently stripped of the championship.

Instead, Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz will serve as the new co-main event.

Main Card:

Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

Preliminary Card:

Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White

**MMA News’ coverage of UFC 228 will begin at 6 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**