UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till

Tonight (Sat. September 8, 2018) the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) will go down live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card is main evented by a welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till.
Initially, Nicco Montano was scheduled to defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event. Unfortunately, Montano was hospitalized during her weight cut and was forced off the card. She was subsequently stripped of the championship.
Instead, Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz will serve as the new co-main event. Check out MMA News’ UFC 228 results below. Also be sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till
- Women’s strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson
- Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho
- Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart
UFC Fight Pass Prelims:
- Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Alex White
- Women’s bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Flyweight: Jarred Brooks vs. Roberto Sanchez
