UFC 228 Video Highlights: Abdul Razak Alhassan Scores 43-Second KO

Kicking off the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till pay-per-view at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night was a Welterweight tilt pitting Abdul Razak Alhassan against Niko Price.

Abdul Razak Alhassan kicked things off in style. The undefeated prospect needed just 43 seconds to turn Price’s lights out, earning a brutal first-round knockout victory to start off the PPV portion of the event.

The rising UFC 170-pound contender improved to a perfect 10-0 professional MMA record with all ten wins coming by knockout in the first round following his victory at UFC 228 on Saturday night.

