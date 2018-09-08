UFC 228 Video Highlights: Aldana Defeats Pudilova In Wild Action-Fight

In the second preliminary bout of the evening at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till on Saturday night, fireworks erupted for 15-straight minutes inside the Octagon.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight prospects Irene Aldana and Lucie Pudilova put on an absolutely incredible show for the fans inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, getting in too many wild punching exchanges to keep track of after three intense, violent and entertaining rounds of non-stop action.

When all was said and done, it was Irene Aldana who received a split decision victory from the three judges who scored the fight. Aldana defeated Pudilova with scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 after three, five-minute rounds.

For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.

What did YOU think of the Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova fight at UFC 228? Sound off in the Comments section below.