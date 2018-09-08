UFC 228 Video Highlights: Andrade KOs Kowalkiewicz At 1:58 Of Round One

In the co-main event at Saturday night’s UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, UFC Women’s Strawweight contenders Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Andrade each tried to get through the other in hopes of moving one step closer to a UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship fight against current title-holder Rose Namajunas.

The second-to-last fight of the night on the pay-per-view broadcast saw the two highly-respected UFC Women’s Strawweight contenders do battle, with Andrade looking like an absolute world-beater. She took out Kowalkiewicz, who holds a victory over reigning division champion Rose Namajunas and a close loss to former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, via knockout.

The finish of the fight came at just the 1:58 mark of the opening frame.

#UFC228 Results: Jessica Andrade (@jessicammapro) def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (@KarolinaMMA) via KO (strikes) at 1:58 of Round 1. It was without a doubt the best performance of her UFC career and will likely move her into the title picture. pic.twitter.com/FUMOfMoDQ3 — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

