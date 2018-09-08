UFC 228 Video Highlights: Brooks Earns Decision Over Sanchez In Prelim Opener

On Saturday night, UFC Flyweight prospect Jarred Brooks picked up a big win inside the Octagon.

Brooks met fellow UFC 125-pound fighter Roberto Sanchez in the opening bout on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till pay-per-view at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout saw Brooks and Sanchez spend the majority of the time clinched against the cage, or in slow-paced exchanges on the mat throughout the duration of the three-round, 15-minute contest.

In the end, it was Brooks who did enough to earn the nod from the judges. Although Joe Rogan made it clear on commentary that he felt Brooks won unanimously, it was a split decision victory that he picked up with scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 after three rounds.

UFC did not release much in the way of video highlights of this one, as there weren’t many highlights in the fight. They did, however, post the following tweets with media content from the fight on their official Twitter page.

