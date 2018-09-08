UFC 228 Video Highlights: Miller Submits White In 89 Seconds In 30th UFC Bout

Longtime UFC veteran Jim Miller returned to the Octagon in the third UFC Fight Pass preliminary bout of the evening at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till pay-per-view on Saturday night, meeting 155-pound prospect Alex White in a three-round fight.
In his record 30th fight inside the Octagon, Miller picked up a very impressive win via first-round stoppage. The UFC vet submitted Alex White via rear naked choke in just 89 seconds.
Miller’s record-setting win will surely be up for one of the Performance of the Night bonuses, and if anyone deserves an extra few bucks for a long career in the UFC and a job well done on the evening at UFC 228, it’s Jim Miller.
For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.
