UFC 228 Video Highlights: Neal Scores Vicious Head Kick KO Over Camacho

In what is sure to be a top contender for Performance of the Night, Geoff Neal picked up a very impressive second round finish over Frank Camacho at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event this weekend.

Neal earned a head kick knockout over Camacho in the Welterweight tilt, which served as the second preliminary bout on the FX portion of the UFC 228 televised preliminary card.

The official time of the finish was 1:23 of round two.

For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.

Another look at Geoff Neal's head kick KO of Frank Camacho at #UFC228 (Photo Credit: @SandhuMMA) pic.twitter.com/ZvOnShZZxv — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

….anndddd the AFTERMATH of Geoff Neal's head kick KO of Frank Camacho at #UFC228 (Photo Credit: @UFCEurope) …. pic.twitter.com/XsiVZ0NCJW — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

#UFC228 Results: Geoff Neal def. Frank Camacho (@crankeffect) via KO (head kick) at 1:23 of Round 2 pic.twitter.com/CtQ1hOTa0t — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

What did YOU think of the Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho fight at UFC 228? Sound off in the Comments section below.