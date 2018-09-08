UFC 228 Video Highlights: Rivera Edges Out Dodson In Lackluster 3-Round Bout

In the second pay-per-view bout of the evening at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this weekend, Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson met inside the Octagon for what was a highly-anticipated match-up in the UFC Bantamweight division.

In what unfortunately turned out to be a lackluster fight that the crowd heavily booed, Rivera and Dodson fought mostly on the feet. The problem, however, was that both men seemingly respected the other’s ability to knock them out with one shot. As a result, we had one of those never fan-friendly “respect bouts.”

In the end, Rivera earned more “respect” from the judges, picking up a unanimous decision with scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 after three, five-minute rounds of action.

