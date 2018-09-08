UFC 228 Video Highlights: Sanchez Defeats White In Fight Pass Prelim Main Event

Wrapping up the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event on Saturday night was TUF 1 winner and longtime UFC veteran Diego Sanchez taking on Craig White in Welterweight action in the main event of the first prelim card.

The Sanchez-White bout was the fourth overall fight of the evening inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, and it was the fan-favorite that ended up getting his hand raised when all was said-and-done.

It was straight 30-27 scores across the board from all three judges after 15 minutes of action inside the Octagon that earned Diego Sanchez the unanimous decision victory over Craig White.

For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.

