UFC 228 Video Highlights: Sterling Taps Out Stamann With Second Round Kneebar

In the FX preliminary co-main event of the evening at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event on Saturday night, UFC Bantamweight contenders Aljamain Sterling and Cody Stamann locked horns inside the Octagon.

Sterling improved to 2-0 in his Octagon campaign in 2018 thus far after ending 2017 with a scary knockout loss to Marlon Moraes by submitting Stamann in the second round.

The “Funk Master” from the Serra-Longo Fight Team used a slick kneebar to force the tap from Stamann at the 3:42 mark of the second frame.

For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.

What did YOU think of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann fight at UFC 228? Sound off in the Comments section below.