UFC 228 Video Highlights: Stewart TKOs Byrd In First FX Prelim Bout

In the first bout on the FX preliminary card leading into the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till pay-per-view on Saturday night, UFC Middleweight prospects Charles Byrd and Darren Stewart kicked things off with a three-round fight.

The action was intense in this one, with both guys putting bad intentions behind every bone they threw at their opponent from bell-to-bell. The finish in this one came in the second round when Stewart caught Byrd and finished him off with a technical knockout due to strikes at the 2:17 mark.

