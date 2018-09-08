UFC 228 Video Highlights: Suarez Cements Status With Big TKO Over Esparza

In a highly-anticipated bout, undefeated UFC Women’s Strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez met the first-ever UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza inside the Octagon in the FX preliminary main event leading into the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till pay-per-view on Saturday night.

As expected, the UFC Women’s Strawweight division has a brand new rising contender that everyone is sure to keep their eyes on following Tatiana Suarez’s performance at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this weekend.

Suarez dominated the former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion and Ultimate Fighter winner by technical knockout stoppage due to strikes in the third round.

The new face in the UFC Women’s Strawweight landscape controlled the action with wrestling and ground-and-pound for two rounds on her way to the aforementioned stoppage, which came at the 4:33 mark of the third and final frame.

Calling out the champ! Is a title shot next? #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/2JZuuQxMmv — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2018

