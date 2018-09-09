UFC 228 Video Highlights: Woodley Submits Till After Dominant Performance

In the fight the MMA world had been waiting for, Tyron Woodley and Darren Till met inside the Octagon in the main event of the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till pay-per-view on Saturday night, with the UFC Welterweight Championship on-the-line.

England’s favorite fighting son, “The Gorilla,” met reigning UFC 170-pound king “The Chosen One” in the headline bout of the evening at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas last night. Woodley walked into the cage with the belt and as he predicted, he walked out with it as well.

Woodley submitted Till via D’Arce choke in the second round after dominating both the first and second round with big punches, dropping Till in the second before ultimately finishing him off with the submission at the 4:19 mark.

With the victory, Darren Till suffers his first Octagon loss and Tyron Woodley retains his UFC Welterweight Championship.

For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.

He's heard it all & seen it all.@TWooodley is here to silence the doubters AGAIN! #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/5ry0PaJzFt — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2018

THE PATH TO WW 🏆 STILL goes through Missouri! #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/Xnz7bb8VUp — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2018

#UFC228 Results: @TWooodley comes right at @darrentill2 w/ power shots, earning his respect immediately. Late in the round he made him think about takedowns. Great gameplan. Till seems very calm and composed. (Woodley 10-9) pic.twitter.com/IR1IRcSZif — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

#UFC228 Results: @TWooodley drops @darrentill2 in the beginning of the second with a huge bomb. He follows in with vicious punches & elbows, sensing a finish. Till is getting beat up but is hanging on. Till rides it out. Woodley locks in a choke and Till taps. Wow. Dominant win. pic.twitter.com/fXBHFVJcWZ — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

#UFC228 Results: @TWooodley def. @darrentill2 via Submission (D'Arce Choke) at 4:19 of Round 2 to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship pic.twitter.com/nG27rTTFHG — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

