UFC 228 Video Highlights: Zabit Magomedsharipov Wins Via Crazy Kneebar Submission

The third pay-per-view bout at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night saw the return of the highly-touted UFC Featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov, who met Brandon Davis inside the Octagon. Davis was a late replacement for Zabit’s originally scheduled opponent, Yair Rodriguez.

As expected, the Dagistan prospect is the real deal. He used a number of incredibly awkward, but effective kicks and overwhelming takedowns to set up one of the craziest kneebars you’ll ever see inside the Octagon for the second round submission finish over Davis.

The official time of the submission was 3:46 of the second round.

#UFC228 Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisUFC) via Submission (kneebar) at 3:46 of Round 2. Zabit did anything he wanted. He was throwing wild ass kicks. He dumped Davis on his head. He pulled off the craziest kneebar you've ever seen. He's for real! pic.twitter.com/JU19dz5wF0 — MMA News (@mmanews_com) September 9, 2018

