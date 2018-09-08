UFC 228 Video Highlights: Zabit Magomedsharipov Wins Via Crazy Kneebar Submission

By
Matt Boone
-
1
Zabit Magomedsharipov
Zabit Magomedsharipov pulls off crazy kneebar at UFC 228

The third pay-per-view bout at the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night saw the return of the highly-touted UFC Featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov, who met Brandon Davis inside the Octagon. Davis was a late replacement for Zabit’s originally scheduled opponent, Yair Rodriguez.

As expected, the Dagistan prospect is the real deal. He used a number of incredibly awkward, but effective kicks and overwhelming takedowns to set up one of the craziest kneebars you’ll ever see inside the Octagon for the second round submission finish over Davis.

The official time of the submission was 3:46 of the second round.

For complete coverage of the big event, check out our UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till.

What did YOU think of the Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis fight at UFC 228? Sound off in the Comments section below.

