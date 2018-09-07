UFC 228 Weigh-In Results: Till Makes Weight, Montano Hospitalized

The UFC 228 weigh-ins are complete. All fighters made weight, save Nicco Montano, who was hospitalized due to health concerns. The pay per view takes place tomorrow night from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The main event will feature Darren Till challenging Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship. There was lots of speculation over whether Darren Till would successfully make weight for the main event, and the Scouser has moved forward in silencing the doubters ahead of the first title shot of his UFC career.

Here is the full card for UFC 228 and the weights each fighter clocked in at when stepping on the scales this morning:

Main Card (Pay Per View, 10 PM ET)

MAIN EVENT (Welterweight Championship Bout):Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Darren Till (169)

Brandon Davis (146) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (146)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

FX PRELIMS (8 PM ET)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Cody Stamann (135.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

John Dodson (135.5) vs. Jimmie Rivera (136)

Charles Byrd (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (6 PM ET)

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Craig White (171)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)

Jarred Brooks (125.5) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Frank Camacho (171) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)

Which fight on the UFC 228 card are you most looking forward to?