UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC 228 show.

The pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight will headline this show. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight will serve as the co-main event.

Till comes off a unanimous decision win over former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He burst onto the main event scene back in October with a first round knockout victory over former title contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.



Woodley is on a five-fight win streak and hasn’t fought since his successful welterweight title defense over Demian Maia at UFC 214 last year. The reason for him being out of action is due to him suffering from a torn shoulder labrum that forced him to get surgery and sidelined him for a year.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.

The Card

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Welterweight Title Fight: Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Darren Till



Women’s Flyweight Title Fight: Nicco Montaño (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko



Featherweight Bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis



Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz



Welterweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price



PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)



Women’s Strawweight Bout: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez



Bantamweight Bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann



Middleweight Bout: Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart



Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Welterweight Bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White



Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller vs. Alex White



Women’s Bantamweight Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova



Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez



Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho

