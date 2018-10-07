UFC 229 Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 229 bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

Last night (Oct. 6), UFC 229 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” earned a submission victory over the “Notorious” one, but the main story was on the brawl that ensued after the bout.

The co-main event saw a lightweight bout that lived up to the hype. Tony Ferguson went one-on-one with Anthony Pettis. After two rounds of back-and-forth action, Pettis’ corner stopped the bout after “Showtime” complained about his hand. Both men were rewarded for the fight with $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

The two fighters who took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses were Derrick Lewis and Aspen Ladd. Lewis made one of the best comebacks in the history of the UFC, knocking out Alexander Volkov with just 11 seconds left in the fight. As for Ladd, she made quite the statement by stopping former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 20,034 fans. The live gate number was $17.2 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 229. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?