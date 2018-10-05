UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Oct. 5)

The UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Oct. 5), UFC 229 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Conor McGregor will challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both men will tip the scales in front of reporters at noon ET. You can peep live results of the weigh-ins here.

There is a heated feud between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” and his group confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby. McGregor and his entourage responded by attacking a bus that Khabib was inside.

What to Watch Out For in UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Lightweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will also be in attendance. Ferguson is making his return after recovering from torn ligaments in his knee. He was supposed to meet Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 back in April before the injury took place. As for Pettis, he’s hoping to build off his momentum from the submission win over Michael Chiesa. Both men respect each other, but expect the faceoff to be intense.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC 229 is the heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. We’ve also got staredowns between Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes, as well as Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.

The live stream of the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

When the UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.