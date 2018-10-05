UFC 229: Chael Sonnen Has No Problem With Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Early Press Conference Exit

Much has been said about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to walk off stage during the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference after Conor McGregor arrived fashionably late, but Chael Sonnen has no issue with Khabib taking the moral high ground and choosing to leave early.

Many fans believe that the lack of interaction between McGregor and Khabib yesterday had a negative effect on the press conference, but Chael Sonnen believes that Khabib’s actions do not take away from the upcoming fight.

“We’re in too deep now,” Sonnen said. “These guys have come face to face, they’ve seen each other through windows, they’ve seen each other through television sets, they’ve seen each other at the press conference. I’m all for meeting up. I think that’s what the company brought them here for today, but no (it doesn’t take away from the fight). Truth be known, we had some fun. It was a good day.”

Khabib vs McGregor is touted to be not only the biggest fight in UFC history, but it is also seen a legacy fight for both men, and Chael Sonnen believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov will reign victorious and retain his lightweight championship.

“I think Khabib beats him,” Sonnen said. “I have multiple reasons to believe that, but look, he has to get through a buzzsaw before he can do that.”

Stay tuned to MMANews.com for more UFC 229 news!